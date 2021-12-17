4,024 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Better Money Decisions LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $66,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.