$40.42 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report sales of $40.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.40 million and the highest is $43.44 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $34.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $165.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $171.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $153.04 million, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $155.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KREF. Raymond James increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,469,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. 675,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,957. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

