3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in 3M by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.41. 20,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

