360 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $12.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $620.09. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,055. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $625.88 and a 200-day moving average of $641.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

