3,290 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Amundi bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 84.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

Lincoln National stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

