$3.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.92 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aramark by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 315,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aramark by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.34. 2,974,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

