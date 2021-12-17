-$3.70 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report earnings per share of ($3.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.92). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of ($5.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($18.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.53) to ($17.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

NYSE RCL opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

