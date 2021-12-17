2,894 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $253.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.93 and a 200-day moving average of $242.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.