28,659 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Barclays by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $9.78 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

