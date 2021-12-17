$270.21 Million in Sales Expected for Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to announce sales of $270.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.11 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Fluence Energy stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,092. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

