23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.91

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 6.91 and last traded at 6.91, with a volume of 6754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded 23andMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 14th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.81.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The business had revenue of 55.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $61,861,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $42,660,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $14,321,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.