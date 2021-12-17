21,444 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 246.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after buying an additional 155,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after buying an additional 130,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMED. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Shares of GMED opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

