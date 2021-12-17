2,100 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

