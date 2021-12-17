$21.33 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce sales of $21.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.01 billion and the lowest is $20.42 billion. General Electric reported sales of $21.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $75.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.25 billion to $76.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $84.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,446. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

