$2.90 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce earnings of $2.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $3.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $127.74. 37,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,328. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.18. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

