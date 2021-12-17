$2.82 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $12.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.64. 40,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,135. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

