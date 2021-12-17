$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Middleby posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

MIDD stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.76. 13,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.58. Middleby has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $196.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 38.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Middleby by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Middleby by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Middleby by 29.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

