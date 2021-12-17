1,900 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.98.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 801,240 shares of company stock worth $131,595,576 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.38 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

