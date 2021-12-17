180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 744 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after acquiring an additional 540,505 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.