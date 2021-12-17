180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 212.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after buying an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $253.24 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

