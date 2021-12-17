180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after buying an additional 678,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of CVS opened at $101.22 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $102.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

