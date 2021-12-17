180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.79.

LRCX opened at $671.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $619.80 and a 200 day moving average of $615.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

