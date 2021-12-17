180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 77,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $661.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $623.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.