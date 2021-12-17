180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 447 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

DIS stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.