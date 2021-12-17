$17.82 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce $17.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.26 billion. Boeing reported sales of $15.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $65.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.49 billion to $66.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.17 billion to $91.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.86. The company had a trading volume of 563,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,783. Boeing has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.06.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $329,579,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $223,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

