$17.20 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $17.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $108.23 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,755 shares of company stock worth $83,045. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 7.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $14,423,000.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $196.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

