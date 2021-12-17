$146.93 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report sales of $146.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.52 million and the lowest is $146.46 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $134.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $580.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,783. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.