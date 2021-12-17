$128.97 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post sales of $128.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.78 million to $143.58 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $62.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $377.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.98 million to $397.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $359.64 million, with estimates ranging from $345.94 million to $392.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 105,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 320,749 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

