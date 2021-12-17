$120.64 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post sales of $120.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.01 million to $125.27 million. IBEX reported sales of $117.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $477.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.57 million to $478.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $522.19 million, with estimates ranging from $518.59 million to $525.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.96 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

IBEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in IBEX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in IBEX by 55.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in IBEX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 22,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $244.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

