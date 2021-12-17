$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Mattel by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,725,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,975,000 after purchasing an additional 439,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. 34,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,707. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

