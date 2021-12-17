$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,364. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $65.92 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

