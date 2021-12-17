$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Banner reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.13. Banner has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Banner by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

