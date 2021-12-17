-$0.92 EPS Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($1.09). Phreesia posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

PHR stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 324,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

