-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.65). DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $847,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 921.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 785.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMTK traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 70,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. DermTech has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

