-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVLO. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $400.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

