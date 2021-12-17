-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVLO. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $400.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.