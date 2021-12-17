$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $38.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

