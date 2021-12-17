$0.46 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TLYS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,161 shares of company stock worth $1,170,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 544.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Tilly’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Tilly’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

TLYS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. 256,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

