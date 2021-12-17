-$0.41 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.17 and a beta of 1.79. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

