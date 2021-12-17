$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Five9 posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.88. 1,155,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,001. Five9 has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -154.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,460 shares of company stock worth $10,389,322 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

