-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.13). Redfin reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 372.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $41.05. 2,208,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. Redfin has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,146 shares of company stock worth $5,095,498 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.