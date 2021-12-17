$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $539.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.