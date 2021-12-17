-$0.29 EPS Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.56. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 350,978 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHTX stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 32,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,835. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

