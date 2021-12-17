$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.26. Yelp reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

