-$0.16 EPS Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth approximately $7,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,994. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $601.52 million, a PE ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.93.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.