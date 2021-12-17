-$0.08 EPS Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 728,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,216 over the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 539,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

