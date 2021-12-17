-$0.06 EPS Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Workiva posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,029. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,041,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,151,175. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

