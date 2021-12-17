-$0.05 EPS Expected for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

GTY Technology stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 10,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GTY Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $335.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

In other news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tj Parass acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter worth about $7,648,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 164.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 149,901 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

