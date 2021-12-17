-$0.04 EPS Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

LEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Lion Electric stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lion Electric by 171.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

