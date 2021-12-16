Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,467.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $183.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.66 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.41.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.77.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,400 shares of company stock worth $24,708,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.