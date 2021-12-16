Zilla Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $261,564.86 and $3,382.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

